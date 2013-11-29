Editorial: Some traffic court fees make sense

Proving that you've fixed a lawbreaking mechanical issue in your vehicle doesn't mean you didn't break the law. Even if you appear in traffic court and get a ticket dismissed because you can prove a taillight has now been fixed, it's still reasonable to be charged fees for the processing of the case. People getting ticketed (and getting out of those tickets) in Suffolk County are complaining that they're still having to pay $30 and $50 administrative fees. Now some county legislators and County Executive Steve Bellone are talking about waiving the fees for people who get tickets dismissed. That doesn't really make sense. If you're found not guilty of an infraction because it can't be proved, then you shouldn't have to pay a penny. But if you're let off because you fixed a problem, it's still fair to bear the administrative court cost.