Editorial: Special court can help stop sex trafficking

Why set up a state court system specifically for suspected prostitutes? Begin with the fact that many were forced into their careers at horribly young ages by human sex traffickers. Then add the fact that with help, many can rebuild their shattered lives.

Based in part on a pilot program in Nassau County, New York will soon become the first state to implement an intervention court for human trafficking.

If judges decide defendants need help, they may be sent to the special court to be assigned services like drug treatment or education. Those who comply with the court's rules may see their charges dismissed or reduced.

More than 17,500 "slaves" are brought to the United States each year, officials say, and hundreds of thousands more are trafficked within the country, mostly for sex. They deserve a chance to rebuild their lives.