Editorial: Too late now for raising Cain

Herman Cain says he'll take a few days to reassess his run for president in light of the firestorm arising from an Atlanta woman's allegation of a 13-year extramarital affair. Really? He should spare himself the time and angst and give it up now.

Cain has flat out denied having a sexual affair with Ginger White, while acknowledging a "friendship relationship." So right now there's a certain she-said, he-said fog surrounding the story. But it's not the only allegation of sexual impropriety plaguing Cain.

Three women claim he sexually harassed them in the mid to late 1990s while he was president of the National Restaurant Association. Cain denied those allegations too, although the trade group paid settlements to two of the three who were association employees.

The mounting accusations make it hard to trust Cain's veracity -- and trustworthiness and truthfulness are key characteristics for anyone hoping to lead the nation.

Cain has also stumbled badly on foreign affairs. He seemed clueless about Libya in haltingly responding to a question from the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel about President Barack Obama's handling of the unrest there. And, in a Christian Broadcasting Network interview, he was cavalier about not being able to name the president of Uzbekistan, jokingly calling that nation "Ubeki-beki-beki-beki-stan-stan."

His general lack of knowledge and seriousness show he was a flawed candidate all along.