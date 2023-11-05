Local issues demand you vote

Politics once again has become more central to the lives of most Americans, as we spar over the direction of the nation, the fate of our democracy, and the consequences of conflicts in the Middle East and elsewhere. Every cultural issue now has a partisan undertow. Party differences are starker. Swaying the growing block of voters not aligned with either major party is key to moderation and a bipartisan approach.

As a result, voter participation is increasing in state and national elections but when it comes to local elections — such as the one currently underway — turnout is usually significantly lower. The estimates are that this year only 23% to 30% of the approximately 2 million enrolled voters in both counties will cast a ballot. The drop-off is regrettable. Many of the challenges facing Long Island and the quality of life here will be influenced by the election underway.

The combined population of Nassau and Suffolk counties is 2.9 million. If the entire Island were considered a city, it would be third-largest in the nation, behind our familiar neighbor to the west and Los Angeles. But Long Island is the land of many local governments causing understandable confusion about the services and jurisdiction of each one.

On the ballot this year is the contest for Suffolk County executive, legislators in both counties, town supervisors and their fellow board members, and other local posts such as clerks and receivers of taxes.

Also, two statewide constitutional amendments are worth your consideration. One affects smaller cities such as Long Beach and Glen Cove, and another would permit higher levels of debt to fund sewer systems if voters in those jurisdictions approve.

Each person elected could have an impact on the local effects of rising sea levels, water quality and solid waste removal, county spending and taxes, services, economic development, affordability of new housing, road safety, policing, and destructive drug addiction.

Early voting has ended. Absentee ballots should have been mailed. Most voters, however, will make a last-minute decision on Tuesday, Nov. 7, on whether to vote. Don’t be turned off by the vapid mailer puffery of candidates or the accusatory ads of their opponents. Focus on the issues that local government handles and how the candidates on your ballot will address them. Or whether those running have the skill set to be effective in the job. Voting for something is motivating.

In 1965, another era of turmoil and unrest, Newsday’s editorial board addressed the paramount duty to vote: “The exercise of this right is one of the greatest American privileges,” the board wrote. “Good government requires that you cast your ballot.”

Please vote.