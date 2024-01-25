ADUs can help with LI's housing crisis

In battles over housing, accessory dwelling units, or ADUs, often have had a bad name. Residents worry that a converted garage, cottage or basement now being used as an apartment will bring in traffic, crime or other problems. Yet, the experience in many communities has been that ADUs are a small, but key, part of solving Long Island's far-larger housing shortage, while also helping area residents who want to stay in their homes. ADUs can't close the gap between the housing the Island has and what it needs. But they can make a dent.

That will only happen, however, if towns and villages are willing to establish more flexible zoning codes and if residents have the tools and funds necessary to add legal ADUs of their own.

After Gov. Kathy Hochul's failed housing effort last year, state officials are rightly trying a new tack — providing incentives to entice homeowners to add ADUs. It's what they should have done from the start. The state's new Plus One ADU Program will offer homeowners up to $125,000 to create apartments by building or renovating basements, garages, or detached units like cottages on their properties. The money will come in the form of a forgivable loan and is available to low-to-moderate income homeowners — defined on Long Island as those earning less than $156,300 for a family of four — who are full-time occupants in the home. For now, it's only available in six towns in Suffolk County — Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Southampton, Southold and Shelter Island — that have committed to being program partners. Existing zoning rules will apply.

The state's funding pots are relatively small; the first round provided $2 million to each Long Island town. If each homeowner were to seek the maximum amount of funding, that round would add at most 16 ADUs in each town, or 96 units regionwide. But there's more funding to come. And hopefully, if demand is high, the state will expand the program.

And demand is there. The Community Development Corp. of Long Island, one of two nonprofits managing the program locally, cited an “overwhelming interest” and has closed applications and begun a waiting list. That's a good indicator of demand and need. Now the state must maintain the momentum, keep the funding stream flowing, and give nonprofits like CDCLI support to make the program successful. A successful launch will make the case to local municipalities that embracing ADUs is a solid way to address the region's housing crisis.

While it is on the state's list of participating towns, Huntington last year disappointingly failed to expand its ADU laws when it had the chance. Other towns have even stricter rules against the units. It would be wise for those communities, especially in Nassau County, to recognize the incremental value of ADUs in solving the demand for housing.

Each “plus one” helps.