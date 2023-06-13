Trump's fair day in court

Donald Trump's arraignment Tuesday on Espionage Act and obstruction of justice charges encourages the hope and expectation that he will receive fair, apolitical and proper treatment in court. It was a swift, prescribed and quiet procedure, set apart from fans and foes of the 45th president, a few groups of whom shouted and demonstrated outside in the Miami heat.

The Southern District of Florida encompasses Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home base. U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, one of his youngest and least seasoned appointees, has been randomly assigned to handle the case. Cannon gave Trump favorable rulings during the FBI investigation that officials got reversed on appeal but that doesn't mean she won't prove impartial going forward.

On Tuesday, Trump, through his lawyer, entered a plea of not guilty to a 37-count indictment. Federal magistrate Jonathan Goodman appropriately told Trump not to speak about the case with any possible witnesses including his co-defendant and personal valet, Walt Nauta. Again, routine business.

Yet the first federal prosecution of a president thunderously echoes years of controversy over his blithe and dubious handling of sensitive security information. Unlike other presidents and vice presidents found in possession of classified materials, Trump repeatedly dodged requests to return what was taken from the White House. Outrageously, the documents Trump haphazardly stored and secreted around Mar-a-Lago allegedly concerned nuclear weapons and capabilities of both the U.S. and foreign nations as well as the vulnerability of the U.S. and allies to military attack and strategies for retaliation.

Sadly, it fits Trump’s behavior. He casually chatted with Russian officials in 2017 about the Israeli government’s secret warnings regarding the potential use of laptops to bomb airplanes. He talked about North Korea missiles in view of Mar-a-Lago guests during a dinner with the late Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Public amnesia is destructive. So let's remember that in 2019, Trump tweeted a photo of an Iranian missile launch site, revealing U.S. spy satellite capabilities. He brought transcripts of his calls with foreign leaders and materials from intelligence briefings to his private residence, for no known reason.

Only the facts and intent of the actions stated in the indictment will go before a jury of fellow citizens. But in an election Trump must be judged on competence and loyalty. His ever-reckless pattern must be considered. For that reason, Supreme Court Chief Justice John G. Roberts should act to allow future proceedings in this case to be televised. What is said and heard in the courtroom will be worth learning in real time.

Trump never expresses faith in the American system he was sworn to uphold. That's understandable coming from a criminal defendant. It's unacceptable for an elected leader. Authentic patriots of any party can take heart in Tuesday's proceeding for what promises to be a fair adjudication of these disturbing and seemingly plausible charges.