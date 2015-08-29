New school year, new opportunities

With sharpened pencils and new notebooks, students across Long Island will begin to return to school this week.

One child might learn to play an instrument, while another finally begins to understand multiplication and division. For them, it's an opportunity for enrichment and skills, and the prospect of making friends. It's a time for parents to get involved by joining a PTA, going to meetings with teachers and counselors, or simply paying attention to how their children are studying and what they are learning. And teachers, too, can embrace the chance to make a difference for new students.

It's a new school year, and anything is possible. Take advantage of it, embrace every day as a new opportunity to learn, and have a great first day!