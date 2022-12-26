Huntington Town takes step back on affordable housing

Huntington Town has never been known as a bastion of affordable housing. After all, we're still waiting for developers to be able to break ground on Mattinecock Court, the East Northport affordable housing project in the works for more than four decades. More recent efforts to build additional housing in downtown Huntington and elsewhere in town often have met with opposition or delay.

But earlier this month, the town took a tentative step toward becoming a leader by offering a resolution and public hearing to allow accessory dwelling units, or ADUs — secondary living spaces in single-family homes — in basements.

It would have been a significant expansion of town code, an example of what's possible for affordable housing on Long Island, and a model for other local municipalities. But last week, in the face of internal and external opposition, the town withdrew the resolution and its plan for a public hearing. This show of cold feet indicates the town is not ready to take the lead and provide housing its residents need.

Huntington already permits ADUs in most homes on street level — but they've never been allowed below ground. That doesn't mean such basement apartments don't exist in the town; they just do so illegally. Legalizing basement apartments would allow the town to regulate such ADUs to ensure they meet fire code and other safety regulations. Such a code change would help both existing Huntington homeowners who might want to add an apartment to their homes, and prospective residents who need truly affordable housing options.

The initial move followed an effort by Gov. Kathy Hochul earlier this year that would have required local governments to permit ADUs. Long Island elected officials pushed back successfully. But, as Huntington board member Salvatore Ferro told Newsday's editorial board, "We don't want [Albany] telling us what to do, but it doesn't mean some of what they're saying isn't right. We do need housing."

The town board's vote to move forward with a public hearing was unanimous, but it was clear even then that the actual code change faced a tougher road. Ferro says the change has support from two other board members, Joan Cergol and Dave Bennardo. But town supervisor Ed Smyth already had raised concerns like traffic and safety, predicting that community members would echo that at the hearing.

But legalizing these apartments would make ADUs more safe, not less, as they'd have to abide by fire and safety codes. And having ADUs townwide would spread the impact of adding new residents.

Ferro says he plans to tweak and reintroduce the resolution early next year. But Huntington has shown again its lack of political courage. After decades of objecting to affordable housing, it would have behooved the town to begin to change that narrative. Instead, it seems that even after four decades, little has changed.