LIRR needs a full-time president

For the last 18 months, Catherine Rinaldi did the job of two people — and she did it well. But as president of Metro-North Railroad and interim president of the Long Island Rail Road, even the capable Rinaldi was stretched too thin.

The LIRR always needed its own full-time, permanent president. And the MTA should have begun a search for Rinaldi's successor months ago — immediately after the opening of Grand Central Madison. Instead, the authority left her — and the railroad — in an increasingly untenable situation, in which Rinaldi became the political scapegoat for key LIRR troubles, from problematic schedule changes to increasing fares to crumbling infrastructure.

On Monday, Rinaldi announced plans to transition out of the LIRR job, handing the title of "acting president" to the current LIRR senior vice president of operations, Robert Free. It's a necessary move. Rinaldi deserves applause for shepherding the LIRR's Third Track and the massive, troubled $11.1 billion project long known as East Side Access to completion, handling her share of emergencies and rider complaints, managing budgets, finding $100 million in efficiencies and keeping the railroad running at a time of transition.

But significant issues remain. Riders have legitimate train schedule and transfer concerns. The biometric scanners installed four years ago to clock in union workers aren't being used. Helpful ticket options, like the 20-trip ticket, have been eliminated. Larger LIRR capital needs — like electrification — rarely get the spotlight. Meanwhile, LIRR union contracts are up for negotiation.

The LIRR and its riders deserve the attention that only a knowledgeable, experienced leader with a singular focus can provide. Free is a capable railroad professional. But his promotion to the "acting" title is really just a way to move boardroom chairs around for a while. The MTA isn't adding someone to take on Free's old job — so now he's the one doing double duty. That, too, isn't sustainable.

MTA officials said the authority expects to name a permanent LIRR president within six months. Their search must be thorough and thoughtful. That person doesn't have to be a railroad professional, though public transit or transportation experience is a must. It's important to find a seasoned, innovative manager, who can mix organizational skills with the savvy and imagination necessary to handle the public, political and visionary aspects of the job. The LIRR's president must be an engaged advocate for Long Island — both externally and internally. The person must communicate with riders and local leaders and put critical issues in front of MTA executives, including chairman and chief executive Janno Lieber, who must listen to and address the Island's changing needs.

The permanent president must be able to work well with Rinaldi, who will stay on as Metro-North president and hopes to further coordinate the two commuter rails, a necessary task.

Public transit remains the lifeblood of the region. A temporary rerouting won't get the LIRR to its desired destination.