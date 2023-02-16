LI still needs love from the MTA

When a local lawmaker last week suggested that Long Island needed "some love" from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, chairman Janno Lieber's response was telling.

"You get a lot," he said.

Yes. After years of delays, cost overruns, and unkept promises, the Long Island Rail Road has finally added the Third Track, Grand Central Madison, the new Elmont station, grade crossing eliminations, and some station upgrades. Does Lieber want us to say "thank you"? Well, thank you.

But what Lieber didn't say, and must acknowledge: There's still a lot to do.

The region has critical public transit priorities. They're especially important given Gov. Kathy Hochul's focus on transit-oriented development. As the MTA asks riders, and Long Island employers and employees, to pay more for both operating and capital expenses, the authority can't ignore the region in either category.

That starts with upcoming schedule changes. The MTA isn't known for nimbleness, but must respond to riders quickly. MTA officials, including LIRR president Cathy Rinaldi, should ride the trains when the timetable shifts and assess trouble spots. Keep a close eye on those changing in Jamaica, those continuing to use Penn Station and Atlantic Terminal, and those hoping to take the train to and from UBS Arena for games and concerts, to avoid unintended consequences. And there are the basics, from signals, switches and stations to new cars for which we're still waiting.

But if Long Island is to fully benefit from recent improvements, the MTA must commit further to capital projects still ahead. Some, like existing Penn Station and Jamaica capacity, receive lots of attention. Others need a brighter spotlight. That includes moving the Yaphank station to near Brookhaven National Laboratory. The MTA says it's holding meetings and revising plans. That's a start. Also key: bringing the LIRR rail yard to the Lawrence Aviation property in Port Jefferson Station. That could eliminate the Route 112 grade crossing and take a step toward the holy grail: Electrification. Lieber says electrification is expensive. How expensive? We don't know. Feasibility studies haven't been released. They should be.

MTA officials say Long Island's list remains on their radar. The authority's 20-year needs assessment will include a look at upgrades to the Port Jefferson and Montauk branches, and electrifying the system's diesel territory. But that doesn't mean those projects will be included in future plans.

It's easy to say the region gets "a lot" from the MTA. But it's not Long Island's fault that Grand Central Madison took as long or cost as much as it did. MTA officials often note that Third Track remained on schedule and below budget because they've improved practices and management, and learned lessons. If that's true, the authority should use those skills to get going on the region's remaining needs.

The MTA has taken its bow. Now it's time to get back to work.