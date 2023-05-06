LI flexed its moderate muscle in New York State budget talks

Any doubts about the political power and importance of New York’s suburbs were erased by this year’s budget battles.

Long Island wielded a much-needed moderating influence on such issues as housing, public transit and criminal justice, and scored budget wins on critical local needs, from economic development to the environment — even with only two state senators, Kevin Thomas and Monica Martinez, in the Democratic majority.

The outcome should remind Gov. Kathy Hochul of the importance of consulting local officials and community representatives rather than relying on advice from outside advisers and advocates.

Regional victories aside, the process remained problematic. The budget was more than a month late, and Hochul spent too much time trying to stuff policy into it. Her insistence on limiting the state comptroller’s oversight was concerning. So was the willingness of the governor and legislative leaders to balloon the budget despite the deficits likely ahead.

But in the end, there’s more good than bad in the spending plan, and Long Island stands to benefit from what’s in the budget, and what’s not.

HOUSING PULLBACK

First, there’s housing. Removing Hochul’s Housing Compact was the right decision. Her approach was influenced by Manhattan-based advocates who did not understand Long Island’s needs, creating an unnecessary fight on an important issue. In the end, suburban and outer borough opposition to proposed mandates that went too far derailed the plan.

Similar resistance short-circuited efforts to address the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s massive needs by hiking the politically unpalatable payroll mobility tax on Long Island. Limiting the increase to New York City businesses made sense politically without sacrificing the necessary funding.

More importantly, giving the MTA sustainable and recurring revenue should avoid a fiscal horror show and help Long Island Rail Road riders, hopefully by holding a likely fare hike to the previously expected 4% without service reductions or other threatened cuts. But state and MTA officials must continue to reassess the authority’s financial model to make sure its budget problems don’t recur. And the MTA must do its part by showing it can spend responsibly and find hundreds of millions of dollars in promised efficiencies.

Another Long Island win came with additional fixes to the 2019 bail reforms, despite pushback from within the legislative majority. The changes championed by Hochul give judges more discretion on bail-eligible offenses, remove language that required judges to follow a “least restrictive” standard when ensuring defendants return to court, and better balance the state’s criminal justice reforms.

FUNDING FOUNT

Long Island also notched some financial wins. A $455 million loan to fund improvements to Belmont Park will boost the racetrack while adding jobs and economic activity. Significant funds for distressed hospitals should help Nassau University Medical Center. Extra dollars for the state’s mental health system should prove critical. The environmental priorities of the state and region are reflected in commitments of $400 million for the Environmental Protection Fund and $500 million for clean water infrastructure. Approval of the Suffolk County Water Quality Restoration Act, allowing Suffolk residents to vote to establish a countywide water quality fund for more sewers and modern septic systems, will help the county continue its progress on this front. Local lawmakers even managed to insert a measure of particular importance to Long Island’s Native American tribes that protects their burial grounds by stopping development when remains are found, after Hochul vetoed the bill last year.

It’s unusual when education isn’t the most-discussed budget item. But Hochul removed suspense with an early commitment to a big increase. That should help school districts further broaden pre-K, which deserves applause, as does the expanded child care tax credit, which will provide relief to families with children under 4 who have watched those costs spike. A small fix to fully fund Long Island’s “4201” schools, which assist students with special needs, also is welcome.

But providing only $134 million of the $200 million needed for a universal free school meals program is a disappointment for Long Island’s 460 public schools and the 230,000 students who won’t be covered. Even a potential federal rule change being discussed in Washington wouldn’t fully close that gap.

The $229 billion budget is massive — an $8.5 billion hike over last year’s plan. State officials didn’t seem to heed warning signs, such as the likelihood of a recession and the looming cessation of federal COVID-19 funds. Thankfully, Hochul seems to have maintained a 15% reserve as promised. But the need for further caution is clear.

That’s also true for the governor and state lawmakers as they navigate the remaining last month of the legislative session. Success often comes by taking careful, thoughtful and moderate steps and collaborating with the local officials and communities you say you’re trying to help.