LI's local officials must lead on housing

Even as they celebrate the apparent removal of Gov. Kathy Hochul’s proposed housing mandates from the state budget, local elected officials should consider what that victory means — and what’s next.

It’s their turn to step up.

During the months of discussion about Hochul’s plans, no one questioned that the region needs more housing. There was even broad consensus about using incentives to reach that goal. But her proposal to impose zoning changes, and create a board that could override local control, drew strong pushback.

The withdrawal of her plan shifts the spotlight to town and village leaders. Will they develop other ways to promote new housing, encourage developers to propose new projects, and ultimately support those projects when they make sense? Will they devise new strategies to create more housing that is truly affordable for workers, young people and seniors who desperately need it?

Long Island needs leadership, not obstruction, on the housing front.

Town supervisors, village and city mayors, and the many local board trustees, council members and planning and zoning decision-makers should recognize this moment as an opportunity. As the state backs away for now, it leaves local officials an opening to prioritize housing, develop new plans with their own targets and meet them.

Many Long Island communities have taken significant steps to satisfy that need. Others know there’s more they can do. The region’s economic success requires attention to housing. Doing nothing is not an option.

Localities would still benefit from state support. State officials were right to withdraw the mandate idea, but other parts of Hochul’s proposal — including incentives, infrastructure funding and the gathering of data — remain important and should be pursued.

One year ago, Hochul lost her first housing battle over a plan centered around the authorization of accessory dwelling units. At the time, Long Island officials hoped the governor would discuss with them what would be helpful and harmful in any state-driven housing plan. She failed to take that step — a mistake that helped doom this year’s battle over housing, too.

This doesn’t have to be a war. Hochul is right to want to continue to work on the issue. But to succeed, she has to start talking with local officials, understand their concerns and demonstrate more flexibility than she has so far. And our local leaders must reciprocate by offering their own ideas.

Hochul deserves credit for starting a conversation that must be had. Now it’s up to both sides to make sure that the process leads to solutions to one of Long Island’s most vexing problems.