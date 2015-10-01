Oregon massacre demands that people speak up

And now it's Roseburg, Oregon. Another peaceful community has been shattered by inexplicable violence and the chilling words "active shooter."

Another group of stunned residents has watched in disbelief as emergency vehicles scream down their streets. It's our national nightmare, and we just can't -- or won't -- wake up. We can complain -- rightly -- about our country being awash with guns. We can complain -- rightly -- about the crying need to take more seriously the issue of mental health and the need to get counseling to those who need it. But the early reporting out of Umpqua Community College, where 10 people were said to be dead and as many seven are injured, shows that everyday people also have an important role to play.

The suspected gunman seems to have discussed his plans online the night before the shooting, even warning others not to go to the school on Thursday. If you see or hear something, you simply have to say something.

There have been more than 40 shootings on school campuses this year, according to the Everytown for Gun Safety advocacy group. And that doesn't include the slaughter in a Charleston, South Carolina, church by a young man who also had talked about his plans before he killed nine people. Silence is not an option.