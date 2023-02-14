Target PBA, not Trotta

Suffolk Legis. Rob Trotta’s mission is to expose what he says is improper, if not illegal, political activity by the county’s Police Benevolent Association. The PBA is fighting back, seeking to silence its most outspoken critic in a county where the union for more than a half-century has wielded extraordinary clout over local government. That is dangerous.

Trotta, who served in the county’s police department for 25 years and retired as a detective, has used his insider’s understanding of police politics to demand answers to how the union funds its political operations. Among his concerns: The PBA is shifting members’ dues into its campaign arm. Not-for-profit entities like the PBA cannot make political contributions of more than $5,000 and, Trotta argues, any dues transfer to the PAC is covered by this restriction. He also wants to know whether any disciplinary action is taken against uniformed officers who may have sought PAC contributions from local businesses in violation of department rules.

Despite Trotta’s persistent demands to federal and state prosecutors and local ethics boards, nothing has changed. Frustrated by Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison’s inaction, Trotta went too far in the lawmaker’s first meeting last month as a member of the legislature’s Public Safety Committee, which oversees law enforcement. After Harrison deflected Trotta’s inquiries, Trotta revealed he had recorded a private conversation with the top cop that would contradict his public statement. Trotta threatened to play it. The turmoil hasn’t stopped, with the PBA launching a campaign to get Trotta off the oversight committee.

Kevin McCaffrey is the legislature’s presiding officer in no small part due to the PBA’s political muscle to elect Republican legislators, except for Trotta whom it calls a “traitor.” McCaffrey has sole authority over committee assignments and admits he asked Trotta to resign to defuse the issue. The PBA jumped the gun in applauding its “success,” then doubled down when it turned out Trotta hadn’t stepped down, defiantly predicting Trotta would get his comeuppance by their hand.

The PBA missive proved Trotta’s point about the union’s hold on the functions of government. Everyone in Suffolk should also be concerned. The PBA’s paralyzing grip not only costs taxpayers who pay for overly generous labor contracts; it gives the union outsized control over personnel decisions, including disciplinary measures.

Trotta was wrong to record Harrison, though New York law permits it. As McCaffrey rightly noted, it undermines the trust public officials must have with each other. But forcing Trotta off the oversight committee would inject steroids into the PBA’s swagger. McCaffrey should ask Harrison whether officers soliciting donations from Suffolk businesses for the PBA’s political activities is a violation of the department’s code of conduct. If so, it must stop. If not, change the rules.

This is not about Trotta, but whether the Suffolk County PBA is outside the law.