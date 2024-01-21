Seeds of change take root in Smithtown

Seven years ago, the Town of Smithtown was stagnant, a place where change seemed impossible. Under former Supervisor Patrick Vecchio, talk of housing, downtown revitalization or transit-oriented development was a non-starter. Defining the town as a pro-housing community — or winning a revitalization grant — was unimaginable.

Enter Ed Wehrheim. Elected in 2017, Wehrheim had a different vision from the beginning, seeing the potential for change “as long as it’s done correctly.” Four years in a row, he submitted applications for Kings Park for a state $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant. Other Long Island communities won every time, but Wehrheim never gave up. The fifth time was apparently the charm.

Last week, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that Smithtown’s Kings Park application had finally won a DRI grant.

Wehrheim’s efforts show what’s possible with strong leadership, bipartisan partnerships with other levels of government, and a willingness to say “yes.” Wehrheim took significant, politically difficult steps from the start — making staff changes when some department heads didn’t share his vision; working with a county executive who, until this month, was from a different party; convincing developers to give Smithtown a shot; and reminding skeptical residents of the good that could come from economic development and more housing.

The DRI award is the latest step in the nascent renaissance of Smithtown. Just last month, the town chose East Setauket-based Tritec to handle the revitalization of downtown Smithtown, including pedestrian-friendly streetscaping and transit-oriented development. And Wehrheim has applied for a state pro-housing designation for the town, which could give it a leg up on additional pots of state money.

Now, Kings Park has its chance. Hochul, a Democrat, deserves credit for giving the DRI grant to a bastion of Republican politics and for recognizing that Wehrheim sees things differently. Wehrheim, who has lived in Kings Park his entire life, says he envisions the hamlet becoming a “thriving little community that fits the North Shore lifestyle,” with a walkable downtown that’s modernized yet quaint, new businesses, and up to 300 units of new housing. Sewer work already is underway, scheduled to be completed in 2025.

Wehrheim isn’t alone. Mineola and North Bellport, through the Town of Brookhaven, won $4.5 million each from the state’s NY Forward program to recharge their downtowns.

Now, all three communities must keep pushing. The state’s grant-receiving process can be bureaucratic and cumbersome, creating delays. State officials should cut the red tape and streamline procedures. But with perseverance, each community’s leaders can show the rest of the Island that it’s possible to add housing, bring in new businesses and opportunities, and revitalize older downtowns. They can show other towns and villages that past stagnancy does not mean that change is impossible.

Just look at Smithtown.