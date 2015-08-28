Give patients a way to diagnose their doctors

In the age of data and customer reviews, it's high time that we can see how patients rate their doctors.

The North Shore-LIJ Health System is now posting online patient reviews and comments about its outpatient physicians. And unlike checking restaurant reviews on Yelp, you can be assured that the results come from actual patients of the doctors and not angry enemies -- or the physicians themselves.

The reviews are gathered via 10-question surveys, and no review of a doctor appears until at least 30 surveys have been filled out on him or her.

Picking a physician is difficult. Evaluating a new one based on first impressions is iffy. This is great information for prospective patients to have, and a model for other health systems for providing it.