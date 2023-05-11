Border influx grows as a New York problem

The public health law that allowed fast-track expulsions of immigrants here illegally during the pandemic lapsed on Thursday. As long expected, that means a major new surge of thousands of people across the Mexico border.

Even more than before, the enormous need for sheltering, processing, and in some cases deportation of those seeking refuge or jobs poses a critical challenge not only in border communities, but in states and major cities like New York long seen as sanctuaries and magnets for migrants.

Regrettably, the national failure to agree on a comprehensive immigration plan is an old story. But the Biden administration, having been dealt that hand, hasn’t played it well especially with the expiration of the pandemic-era rule known as Title 42-a which allowed the U.S. Border Patrol to turn back migrants. Andrea Flores, former director of border management on the National Security Council under Biden, clearly states that security officials "had over two years to plan a gradual wind-down of Title 42. Instead, the situation has escalated into a greater emergency.”

Like it or not, the pressure is on localities across the nation to cope and adapt. Gov. Kathy Hochul has dispatched 500 additional National Guard members to assist the expected processing. Exasperated New York City Mayor Eric Adams — his shelter system bulging with locals and newcomers — seeks to ship willing migrants out of the five boroughs. Heads of neighboring jurisdictions express the same type of justified concern, although with different tones.

“We are not equipped humanely to assist these individuals,” said incensed Rockland County Executive Ed Day. More diplomatically, Westchester County Executive George Latimer says: “If other places, everywhere, each do a modest share, we can make this influx manageable.”

Anticipating as many as 5,000 a week, Adams reportedly conferred with Long Island officials, too. But Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman is taking the position easiest for himself, saying, “Nassau County is not a sanctuary county and will not participate in any sanctuary programs.” Suffolk officials indicate they'll cooperate but don't say how.

The problem and its potential solutions go far deeper than immediate accommodations. There is opportunity, too: Agricultural and health care jobs beg to be filled, and many of those arriving have work skills. But while matching demand with labor supply is one challenge, asylum is supposed to be for those fearing persecution. In sum, the system does not fit the needs. The immediate crisis might require outside-the-box initiatives. The feds and state should explore sites such as Stewart International Airport in the Hudson Valley and other military locations for temporary housing.

This challenge requires all levels of government stepping up their ability to coordinate and muster resources to make the best of a complicated human problem. Unfortunately, local jurisdictions with or without the “sanctuary” stamp won’t be able to duck dealing with this influx.