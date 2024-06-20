Sexual harassment troubles remain at Kings Point

The United States Merchant Marine Academy in King Point is responsible for educating and training the nation's merchant marines. While the merchant marines play a critical role in commercial shipping, national security and more, the 81-year-old academy harbors a darker undercurrent of sexual assault and sexual harassment incidents, both on campus and at sea.

Eight years after the academy's first suspension of its Sea Year program, sexual harassment and assault remain troubling concerns.

The academy's latest report to Congress says 12 sexual assault incidents and 19 instances of sexual harassment, relationship violence or stalking occurred during the 2022-2023 school year, compared with six sexual assault incidents and 15 other instances during the prior year. A separate survey of USMMA midshipmen found that more than a quarter of female midshipmen said they'd been sexually assaulted, and 60% reported sexual harassment, during the 2021-2022 academic year, significant increases from 2018.

While the increased numbers may be due in part to an improved reporting system, and while the survey data precedes some recent policy changes, incidents remain too frequent. They reflect a culture and environment that still permits such behavior, indicating there's more to do.

Officials with the federal Maritime Administration, which oversees the academy, responded to Newsday editorial board questions by emphasizing actions they and USMMA leaders have already taken, including expanding the academy's sexual assault and prevention office, adding a mandatory “progressive prevention curriculum,” and establishing an advisory council. The academy also has tried to improve its Sea Year program, which requires students to spend hundreds of hours aboard a commercial vessel at sea, with new standards and regulations onboard privately owned cargo ships. Sea Year was suspended twice, in 2016 and 2021, amid disturbing sexual assault and harassment allegations.

Yet, even the most recent report to Congress does not spell out how many incidents occurred at sea versus on or near campus. Instead, the public is supposed to infer the location based on the perpetrators, who include crew members and at-sea contractors. A more specific accounting, with a clear breakdown of where incidents occurred and under what circumstances, is necessary.

Maritime Administration officials said the increase in reported incidents is “cause for encouragement” because it means the new programs are “well-constructed” and that midshipmen trust the system. That is a very limited definition of “encouragement.” A deeper dive is needed. The academy, its federal regulators, and the industry must understand the circumstances that breed such incidents and work toward a more pronounced culture shift. Most importantly, those who commit assault or harassment must be held accountable every time, so others know such behavior won't be tolerated.

Federal officials rightly say their goal is to have “zero incidents.” To do that, they must make USMMA a place where midshipmen and cadets can learn and train without fear for their physical and emotional well-being.