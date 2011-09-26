Expand Sunday Suffolk bus rides

Suffolk County's summer experiment with Sunday buses on the East End was successful, and with tinkering, it could work even more economically and on a larger scale.

This summer, two lines served the North and South Forks on 11 Sundays, paid for largely by a 50-cent fare increase (seniors and students exempt) on those lines throughout the week. Almost 6,000 rides were provided by the Sunday service, with buses often standing-room-only in the morning and early afternoon. According to Suffolk Legis. Jay Schneiderman (I-Montauk), the lead proponent of the experiment, the fare increase, rather than causing the expected decline in ridership Monday through Saturday, coincided with an increase.

The operation would have broken even, were it not for $33,000 spent to ensure transportation for the disabled, which provided only 13 rides all summer. Clearly, a cheaper way to meet that need must be found.

The program's overall success has Schneiderman wanting to expand service to Sunday throughout the county, year-round, funded by a 50-cent increase in the general fare on every line. Schneiderman wants a "critical artery" system of 10 routes to run throughout the county on Sundays, connecting with Nassau's bus service and multiple train stations.

The county should do what it did with the East End service: Experiment with countywide Sunday service year-round, and if it works, adopt it permanently.