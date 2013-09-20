Editorial: Hunger is nonpartisan

Of the 254 counties in the United States where food stamp recipients doubled from 2007 to 2011, 84 percent were carried by Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney last year, according to Department of Agriculture data compiled by Bloomberg News.

Republicans are trying to cut $4 billion per year out of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. They argue that much of the money goes to freeloaders, and seem to believe the freeloaders are generally Democrats.

But recipients are, quite often, neither.