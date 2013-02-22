Letter: For how much snow should we be ready?

The fantasy world of the Newsday editorial board is that “well-run and well-funded municipalities should handle fairly easily.” It can only be assumed that this was a joke.

Without defending anyone who was involved in the recent worse-than-it-should-have-been effort, exactly what should any municipality be prepared to deal with: 3 feet, 4 feet, 5 feet or 6 feet? When would the Newsday series on excessive equipment expenditures start?

There was a blizzard. People messed up. Don’t vote for them, but understand that having resources available to deal with extremes is neither prudent or financially desirable.

Bill Lau, Kings Park