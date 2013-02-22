Opinion

Letter: For how much snow should we be ready?

Cars move slowly north on busy College Road in Selden....

Cars move slowly north on busy College Road in Selden. Although plowed, the packed and frozen snow creates deep ruts in the road slowing traffic and having the potential of damaging cars. The aftermath of the Blizzard of 2013 in Coram and Selden in the Town of Brookhaven. (Feb. 12, 2013) Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

The fantasy world of the Newsday editorial board is that “well-run and well-funded municipalities should handle fairly easily.” It can only be assumed that this was a joke.

Without defending anyone who was involved in the recent worse-than-it-should-have-been effort, exactly what should any municipality be prepared to deal with: 3 feet, 4 feet, 5 feet or 6 feet? When would the Newsday series on excessive equipment expenditures start?

There was a blizzard. People messed up. Don’t vote for them, but understand that having resources available to deal with extremes is neither prudent or financially desirable.

Bill Lau, Kings Park 

