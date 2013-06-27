Letter: Graduate students pay high loan rates

Although it’s great to see outrage over the possibility of undergraduate student loan rates rising from 3.4 percent to 6.8 percent, I do not see any attention given to graduate students, who have long paid nearly 7 percent on federal loans.

It is shameful for me to see those who strive for the highest level of education forced to pay these kinds of rates. The government should realize that it needs to create incentives for education rather than punishing students with unbearable loan debt.

Evan Smith, West Islip

