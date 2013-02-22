Letter: Highway superintendent without experience

In viewing the upcoming election for Brookhaven highway superintendent, I noticed that neither candidate has any experience in the field. Neither candidate has worked in the department. When was the last time they got their hands dirty shoveling to make way for a road to be built?

At least I drove a truck and used a fork lift. Is there any way I can get on the ballot? Why are there only two candidates running, with zero hands-on experience?

This is the problem with local politicians. They put in place anyone they want who’s in their party. This election is just to help advance their party.

Charles Giarraputo, North Patchogue