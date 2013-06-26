Opinion

Letter: Serious schoolwork in the heat of June?

Columnist Lane Filler suggests that “having the kids actually attend school during the last two weeks of school would open some fresh opportunities to enrich and expand their young, fertile minds."

Mr. Filler, have you been in a classroom the last two weeks of school? Have you asked your children how hot it gets? The sun beams into my classroom until noon each day. The room has registered 98 degrees at times. There is rarely a breeze.

My heart breaks when I see my sixth-graders having to take the final exams in such warm classrooms.

Other professional workplaces have air-conditioning. Why not provide teachers with the same in their classrooms?

Monica Klein, Deer Park

Editor’s note: The writer teaches in a Long Island public school.
 

