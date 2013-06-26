Letter: Some politicians want the status quo

Newsday wrote about Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s initiative to try to make elections in our state more honest . The proposal would use public money to fund political campaigns.

Imagine having legislators who were not beholden to corporate money to fund their elections, who wouldn’t have to bow and scrape to corporate masters, who wouldn’t have to waste time trolling for money (time better spent doing the business of the citizens), legislators who wouldn’t get into office already owing favors. Imagine!

Ah, but there’s always a cold dose of reality, isn’t there? Senate co-leader Dean Skelos (R-Rockville Centre) called the initiative dead on arrival. Skelos, you see, likes things just the way they are.

Peter Larkin, Bayside