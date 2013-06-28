Letter: Without a light, inlet is a hazard to boaters

Superstorm Sandy destroyed the main beacon light at the end of the rock jetty at Jones Inlet, which connects the ocean with inland waters going into Freeport and nearby communities.

I am a boater for many years and it is truly a danger to go out of that inlet, especially at night, with dark, rough and foggy conditions, with no sense of where the end of the jetty is.

The original light was very weak and should be replaced by a stronger and much brighter strobe light that doesn’t get lost amid all of the other lighting along the coastline.

The time to fix this problem is now, not after some terrible tragedy.

Mike Jacobs, Wantagh