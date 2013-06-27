Letters: Voting rights solution worked

An analogy to the decision of the Supreme Court on the Voting Rights Act would be to compare it to a city that had a rash of crime and responded by hiring many police and giving them extensive training.

As a result, violent crime consequently diminished significantly. The powers that be therefore decided that all these police and their training were unnecessary, since there was so little violent crime. We don’t need ESP to predict what happens next.

We also don’t need ESP to predict what will happen to voting rights for minorities in the next election.

Ruth Karter, Floral Park

I disagree with the Supreme Court throwing out Arizona’s proof-of-citizenship requirement for voters .

Our system of voting in this country stinks! It’s also corrupt. In some states, a felon cannot vote, but a person in the country illegally can sneak in to vote.

In New York, you could vote twice and get away with it. My children registered to vote in our community, but when they moved away, they remained registered in the previous school district for perhaps 10 years. My wife and I repeatedly explained at the polls that our children had moved, but their names were not taken off the voter rolls.

U.S. citizens should have the right to vote and should prove that they are citizens, just as civil servants must present birth and high school certificates to be hired.

Joseph Taormina, Levittown