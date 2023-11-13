2023 election, turnout, voters' concerns

Color LI Democrats' faces red

I am one of the Democratic loyalists that Dan Janison refers to in his column “Comeback complete for LI Republicans” [Opinion, Nov. 9]. After 30 years of voting, I have watched Long Island elections go from red to blue and back to red, like in a pickleball match.

After seeing the national wins by Democrats in red states, I can’t help but feel that Long Island Republicans reaped the benefits of not having reproductive rights on the ballot. Ultimately, if it was, we could have seen a different outcome.

— Debbie Paulsen Kahn, Herricks

Well, last year was no fluke. Long Island has fully reverted to form [“Republican turn out, secure control of counties,” News, Nov. 9].

Republicans have swept another election here. Democrats are nowhere to be found in the seats of power. We are left with no clue how to win. Even the brash Legis. Joshua Lafazan (D-Westbury) could not win. So much for young blood.

— Michael Richman, Great Neck Plaza

Another election and another sleepy effort by Long Island Democratic leaders to get Democrats out to vote. They need to wake up! An important election is upcoming in one year to determine who will be president, control Congress and whether autocracy will supplant democracy. To the sleepwalkers, I say get out of the way and allow motivated Democrats to lead the way.

— Bernard Sosnick, Plainview

“LI’s Red Wave,” as noted on Newsday’s Nov. 9 cover, contrasts with big blue waves in Ohio, Virginia, Kentucky and elsewhere.

A major issue is at stake on Long Island — how to motivate a larger Democratic turnout. Here, the Republicans consistently show up in greater numbers.

Overall, it’s hard to know if Long Island voters are leading a national change or lagging behind.

— Joe Innace, East Islip

On Election Day, 25.7% of registered Suffolk County Democrats showed up to vote. Now, with a supermajority, Suffolk Republicans can do what they want with no consultation with the Democrats. Why didn’t more Democrats show up?

— Thom Ramsey, Bay Shore

How disappointing to have such a low turnout of Democratic voters here.

Local elections are important to our immediate priorities at home. Not putting in the time and energy to vote for a candidate who will consider the needs of local agendas demonstrates a “not caring” attitude.

— Diane McGuire, Northport

Concerns about the voting process on LI

On Nov. 7, I voted at my local polling station. As usual, I was asked my name. The staff located my name and address, and I was asked to sign my name on the iPad with a stylus. My signature on an iPad never looks anything like my usual signature. Regardless, there apparently was no way for them to confirm my signature anyway.

I asked a man at the table, “How do you know this is me?” They said, smiling, that I looked pretty honest. To me, that is not good enough.

We should be able to confirm that each vote is cast by an identifiable, eligible voter. I imagine all political parties could agree on that. The workers wholeheartedly agreed with me, saying that several others had already given the same opinion.

After casting my ballot. I stopped by the table again and said, “Hi, I’m Rick Marino and would like to cast my ballot.” They all laughed, and I left. But with a few Halloween disguises, I think I could have voted several times.

— Steve Kelske, Bohemia

After voting on Nov. 7 in my Suffolk County election district, I am convinced that the concept of the secret ballot, an institution in our democracy, has been abandoned by local election administrators.

As I delivered my marked ballot to the processing device, it was impossible to fully conceal it from the view of others. In previous elections, a sleeve was provided to conceal it, but no one offered me a sleeve.

It is time for current technology such as a computer “touch screen” to replace long paper ballots that could compromise our right to preserve and maintain voting privacy.

— Herb Leibow, Melville

Regarding Dan Janison’s column on Nassau and Suffolk Democratic committees mailing notices advising voters that they had not voted in the past three years, I think it is unnerving to receive one with the heading “Who you vote for is private but whether you vote is public record” [“NY Democrats will try to nag the vote,” Opinion, Nov. 2]. While that statement may be true, it is one’s right not to vote and not to have an organization remind you that they are “watching you.”

The act of not voting is in itself a voting choice that may be intended to send a message to the party that you are not satisfied with the choices being offered. Given that, it seems counterproductive to harangue voters, rather than reach out to find out why they may be dissatisfied. That outreach could be done in a much less obtrusive and more constructive way.

— Ellis Baumel, Bayside