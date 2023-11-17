Just Sayin': Lincoln's Gettysburg Address

Nov. 19 is the 160th anniversary of President Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address. It was a call for the country to be better, to not waste the sacrifices of so many who have come before us.

Many now think there is much wrong with our country. I prefer to think that there is more right. We’re not perfect, but we need to stay dedicated to the “great task remaining before us,” as we have for generations. I hope Lincoln’s words will remind us of who we are and, hopefully, where we are going.

— Doug Augenthaler, Glen Head

Four score and seven years ago our fathers brought forth on this continent, a new nation, conceived in Liberty, and dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal.

Now we are engaged in a great civil war, testing whether that nation, or any nation so conceived and so dedicated, can long endure. We are met on a great battle-field of that war. We have come to dedicate a portion of that field, as a final resting place for those who here gave their lives that that nation might live. It is altogether fitting and proper that we should do this.

But, in a larger sense, we can not dedicate — we can not consecrate — we can not hallow — this ground. The brave men, living and dead, who struggled here, have consecrated it, far above our poor power to add or detract. The world will little note, nor long remember what we say here, but it can never forget what they did here. It is for us the living, rather, to be dedicated here to the unfinished work which they who fought here have thus far so nobly advanced. It is rather for us to be here dedicated to the great task remaining before us — that from these honored dead we take increased devotion to that cause for which they gave the last full measure of devotion — that we here highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain — that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom — and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.

— President Abraham Lincoln

Nov. 19, 1863

Negative campaigns should be outlawed

I am increasingly appalled by how candidates electioneer. This year, it was the same as always. Most seem intent on just proving that their opponent is the worst person to ever run for office. Comments are vicious and often a fabrication.

I don’t care how the candidates feel about each other. I want to know how they intend to govern and what they can do for the greater good.

A law should be passed barring candidates from bashing each other. Once passed, if they stoop to dirty politics, they should be disqualified from running. It’s time to hold our candidates accountable.

— Valerie Romeo, Bayport

Election signs still there? I’ll remember

Now that Election Day has come and gone, will our politicians, winners and losers alike, send out their legions of volunteers to quickly remove those annoying campaign signs plastered all over town? Will they soon disappear from the shoulders of our roadways?

I, for one, will remember those who do not come for them the next time they are up for election or re-election. After all, if they don’t care to clean up after themselves, how can we trust them to care about their constituents?

— Joe Kennedy, Syosset

It’s time for candidates to clean up their Election Day signage. They create a messy environment. Whether they won or lost, candidates put them up, and they should take them down. They need to help keep Long Island beautiful.

— Charles Rutman, Melville

A worthy experience at my local DMV

I compliment the Department of Motor Vehicles for superior efficiency. I needed to update my license information. The Hauppauge branch had no lines, no waiting. I was given the form to fill out anda number. I didn’t have time to sit before my number was called! In and out in 15 minutes.

— Virginia Brindisi, St. James