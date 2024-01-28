Accessory dwelling unit program, bullying in Smithtown schools, Pride flag ban in Connetquot schools

ADUs need strict guidelines to succeed

If New York State provides forgivable accessory dwelling unit loans, strict rules and guidelines should apply [“Program offers LI homeowners up to $125G to add rental units,” News, Jan. 23]. For example:

ADU loans should be for primary residences only.

Recall ADU loans and permits when a homeowner fails to pay the mortgage, insurance or taxes.

If an ADU loan is outstanding, homeowners should not qualify for other government grants such as “NY Rising.”

ADU loans should not be granted for constructing basement apartments in flood- prone areas.

Recall ADU funds if the homeowner fails to develop a dwelling of equal value within a predetermined time period.

Contractors engaged in building state-funded ADUs must be licensed, insured and bonded.

Enhanced STAR exemptions should not be offered to anyone who houses primary- and secondary school-aged children.

Limit the number of people per square foot or the number of unrelated people allowed to live in a home.

Disqualify homeowners with outstanding financial obligations such as penalties and fines, child support, state and federal taxes, or unresolved code violations.

Disqualify homes where police responses exceed a predetermined number within a rolling 12-month period.

Limit the number of cars that only fit in a driveway or directly in front of a qualified home.

Formulate a pricing index that controls rent in order to achieve the program’s objective of providing affordable housing.

Without guidelines and boundaries, this program will be nothing more than a cash grab that enriches homeowners in terms of rental income and increased home value that rests on the backs of taxpayers.

— Jim Miraval, West Islip

This program could be a double-edged sword for those receiving the Enhanced STAR Program in Brookhaven Town because it is based on income [“ADUs can help housing crisis,” Editorial, Jan. 26].

In addition, one would have to apply for a permit, along with a town inspection and perhaps be in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, etc. The property taxes might go up as well since the classification of the home would change to a two-family home.

So, one should consider whether it is worth participating in this program.

— Frank Knight, Mastic

Gov. Kathy Hochul is tying grant money to her goal of building houses, where they should be built and who can buy them. Her march to socialism is insulting. The government has no business getting involved in or trying to manipulate the real estate market — or any free market, for that matter.

If people cannot afford to live someplace, they should find someplace else to live. The government is not here to make sure that some people can afford to live in certain places by disbursing taxpayer money. The problem with socialism is: What do you do when you run out of other people’s money?

— Brian Reilly, Lindenhurst

Don’t subject any student to abuse

I found the article on Michael Coppola particularly disturbing [“Lawsuit: Son bullied in Smithtown schools,” News, Jan. 24]. No student should have to put up with any abuse because others cannot understand a person’s sexual and gender identity. In an ever-changing world, society has to understand and accept individuals who are different.

The school district let this student feel that his/her life didn’t matter for six years. Instead of creating a safe, positive environment for this student, they let other students bully a fellow student, make lunchtime miserable. Death threats were made, and life was intolerable.

Every complaint should have been provided to the students’ parents and everyone involved educated about the importance of acceptance, tolerance and helping a fellow human.

Someone in the schools could have stayed in daily contact with this student and checked in often to make sure bullying and discrimination had stopped.

If parents and students came together and set a positive example by encouraging this student to take part in a school play and simple things like eating a meal together, perhaps we wouldn’t have a teen who suffers from so many problems.

The district let Michael down. Shame on everyone.

— Gina Mars, Huntington Station

The writer is director of art for The Spirit of Huntington Art Center, a school for all ages and abilities.

I support Christopher Dolce [“Connetquot school sued over pride flag,” News, Jan. 25]. Teachers in that district are not allowed to display Pride flags or stickers to show LGBTQ students that they can feel safe, respected and comfortable in their classrooms.

This ban is offensive and dangerous.

If we don’t allow teachers to show support, we are effectively complicit in harming these students. Penalizing the mere acknowledgment of the LGBTQ community is humiliating to many of those students, causing suffering and pain to humans who are our children, our family members, our neighbors and our friends.

According to the Trevor Project’s 2023 U.S. National Survey on the Mental Health of LGBTQ Young People, the LGBTQ youth community suffers from higher rates of anxiety, depression, suicidal ideation and suicide by a large margin. But LGBTQ students who “had access to affirming homes, schools, community events, and online spaces reported lower rates of attempting suicide compared to those who did not.”

Whatever we can do in our schools and community to show support for the LGBTQ community is crucial.

I hope Dolce wins his lawsuit. The well-being of our children is at stake.

— Karin Johnson, Rockville Centre

The writer is a member of RVC Pride, which provides support for the LGBTQ community.