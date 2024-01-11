Spend Nassau pandemic relief funds on cybersecurity

The Nassau County Legislature’s Republican majority ignored dozens of worthy areas to spend money from the American Rescue Plan Act, and instead it voted to fund golf tournaments and commercials starring County Executive Bruce Blakeman [“Nassau panels OK aid plan,” Long Island, Jan. 9].

One of many better areas for investment would be support for cybersecurity, hardware and software updates for local governments and nonprofits.

Many localities do not have the budget or expertise to handle threats and disruptions to operations. As we have seen in Suffolk County, cyberattacks can cost millions of dollars while disrupting services for months.

Put the money where it can work for county residents — not on a golf course.

— Dan Oppenheimer, Hempstead

As a lifelong Republican, I am perplexed that Bruce Blakeman and Nassau County Republicans can take federal pandemic relief funds and put them in the general fund. These funds were to provide economic relief to the people of the county, not to be used as a party slush fund.

Aren’t there any relief efforts that could be funded?

— Joe Rice, East Meadow

Rather than allocating $10 million for self-promotional anniversary celebrations, Bruce Blakeman should use these funds to protect our local communities by widespread installation of license plate readers at critical traffic intersections throughout the county.

At a recent civic association meeting at our library, Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said that Franklin Square, where I’m a lifelong resident, is a safe community and that crime in Nassau is under control.

On Jan. 5, however, a local deli was hit by four armed robbers around 3:30 in the afternoon. Nassau County police were investigating four suspects carrying firearms who allegedly stole $2,000 and fled in a black Hyundai Elantra.

Ryder needs to take a second look at crime in Nassau County.

— Deborah Bostrom Salant, Franklin Square