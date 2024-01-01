Antisemitism, homeless veterans, impeachment, immigrants 

Ignore antisemitism and take a big risk

I am surprised that a reader seemed unaware that during the rise of the Nazis nearly 100 years ago, Jewish citizens lost all rights, culminating in extermination camps [“Gaza campus debates require substantiation,” Letters, Dec. 15].

Guest essayist Todd Pittinsky is correct [“Universities house antisemitism again,” Opinion, Dec. 7]. Ignoring antisemitism and allowing it to continue to grow, our country and western civilization may face this situation again.

Jewish children were bullied and ultimately kicked out of schools from kindergarten to university, and Brownshirt mobs marched through streets terrorizing anyone thought to be “unworthy.”

Many universities and their faculties receive many millions of dollars from Middle Eastern and other foreign countries that influence many educators against western civilization and claim that Israel is a Jewish western colonial nation.

Indeed, those who fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it.

— Hal Lewis, Long Beach

House homeless vets at this LI site

Kings Park Psychiatric Center at its peak had 150 buildings and housed over 9,000 patients [“7 LI historic sites labeled as endangered,” Long Island, Dec. 18]. Why not restore it into something useful?

How about apartments for homeless veterans? I cringe whenever I hear that someone who served our country is homeless. It can still be deemed historic, but let’s give it a greater purpose.

— Darlene Enos, Valley Stream

I often pass a dilapidated house on the corner of Brentwood Road and Second Avenue in Brentwood, which is supposed to be demolished. Thankfully, the Islip Town council has postponed the demolition application until an historical architectural study is completed.

I had wondered about the house’s age and possible significance. Your article and a public hearing about its past and future led me to learn of the house’s connection to the mid-1800s community of Modern Times, which was later renamed Brentwood. The “Shutt House” was owned by the Shutt family, who greatly influenced the rise of Brentwood.

Recently, poverty has enveloped much of Brentwood. Along with the Brentwood Historical Society and the Islip Town historian, I join in asking that the Shutt House be spared demolition and restored to its original architectural beauty. Let it become once again a beacon of pride and hope for the community.

Building a two-story office complex there will only add to the gridlock that occurs for blocks along Brentwood Road any time of day.

— Kathy Hickey, Brentwood

Impeachment issue different this time

A reader misleadingly equated former President Donald Trump’s two impeachments with the House inquiry of President Joe Biden “Trump also dealt with harassment,” Letters, Dec. 22].

Trump was impeached twice for specific actions. First, for undue coercion of Ukraine to, in effect, help his reelection campaign. Then, for attempting to overturn a lawful election and spurring the resulting riot at the Capitol.

Although he was acquitted, he still faces dozens of felony charges. In contrast, after constant digging for nearly a year, the House cannot articulate a clear charge against Biden.

Did Hunter Biden trade on his name to make money? Perhaps. But how is that different from Ivanka Trump’s Chinese dealings during her father’s presidency?

The time spent on the current impeachment inquiry, while our allies await help and the country needs governance, is a failure of Republican leadership in the House.

— Cynthia Lovecchio, Remsenburg

Immigrants welcome if they enter legally

A reader’s comparison of today’s undocumented immigrants to our ancestors is ludicrous [“ ‘Poison blood’ rhetoric a threat,” Letters, Dec. 22]. My ancestors and the vast majority of immigrants who came to this country entered through Ellis Island and other legal ports of entry. They did not expect free housing, food and medical assistance. They came here, followed our rules, and many learned to speak English.

Comparing Adolf Hitler to former President Donald Trump is scandalous. Hitler prompted legal and hard-working Germans, many of whom were World War I veterans, to leave the country, and many others were later forced into concentration camps.

Nobody wants to stop immigrants from coming here legally. We have immigration laws that must be enforced, or we’ll face huge problems as New York and other cities have seen.

— Neal Damato, Shirley