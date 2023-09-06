Protecting birds and bees; military service for migrants

Stinging remarks about bee bill

If Gov. Kathy Hochul signs the “Birds and Bees Protection Act,” she would have the backing of all nine of Long Island’s state senators — seven Republicans and two Democrats who voted in bipartisan unity to pass this bill and for good reason “Hochul should protect bees,” Editorial, Aug. 31].

Neonics have been repeatedly detected not only in our groundwater but in our drinking water as well.

While the Suffolk County Water Authority has invested in granular active carbon filtration, their most recent report shows that some of the largest water distribution areas still test positive for imidacloprid, which runs through the center of Long Island from Wyandanch to Manorville.

It’s only a matter of time before more water authorities obtain positive neonic tests.

Signing the bill would be a meaningful bipartisan act that prioritizes the well-being of nearly 3 million Long Islanders. Fair-minded and thoughtful representatives on both sides of the aisle understand the distinct difference between being business-friendly and discerning when the demands of an industry significantly conflict with the interests of public and environmental health.

Common ground weakens cultural wars. When we collaborate to tamper the flames of polarization, our environment and our health win.

— Guy Jacob, Valley Stream

The writer is conservation co-chair of the South Shore Audubon Society.

I found Tom Kaplun’s guest essay, “Drive to protect the bees goes too far,” very disturbing [Opinion, Sept. 5]. Kaplun makes the illegitimate argument that Gov. Kathy Hochul should veto the bill because she should prioritize cheaper golf over clean water and protecting the most important species on the planet — bees. I really hope this is not what society has come to.

Kaplun states, “Legislating science is never a good idea.” In reality, ignoring science is never a good idea. Good science makes for good legislation. The governor should sign the bill and prioritize public health and saving the bees.

— Paul Hill, Babylon

I fail to comprehend how a water-wasting, expensive sport like golf is beneficial for the environment compared to preserving the lives of bees and other pollinators, who are crucial for our food production. Large areas of perfect lawn require copious amounts of precious water and use harmful chemicals to retain their perfect appearance.

Although golf courses may be important for a select few who can afford it, or benefit from the sport monetarily, they are not at all important in the preservation of the environment or our diminishing water supply. The op-ed writer, Tom Kaplun, is equating an elitist game and the acres of pristine lawns required to preserving the environment and our food resources.

There are many natural ways to rid lawns of turf pests that do not require the application of noxious, dangerous chemicals. Maybe the writer should investigate his options and still be able to present a perfect lawn for the golf community. The proposed legislation is not going “too far.” It is not going far enough.

— Perelle Schwartz, Port Jefferson Station

The two Long Island organic farmers who fought against aerial spraying of DDT and influenced author Rachel Carson should not be anonymous.

They were Marjorie Spock (sister of Dr. Benjamin Spock) and Mary Richards, whose two-acre farm in Old Brookville was ruined by DDT spraying in 1957. Sandra Postel wrote about their contributions in her article, “Marjorie Spock: An Unsung Hero In the Fight Against DDT and in the Rise of the Modern Environmental Movement” in the Nassau County Historical Society Journal in 2020.

The pioneering accomplishments of Spock and other Long Island women and men in the early environmental movement were significant, and their names as well as that history should be remembered.

— Natalie Naylor, Uniondale

The writer is editor of the Nassau County Historical Society Journal.

Migrants in military isn’t a good idea

A reader proposed compelling migrants to join the U.S. military [“What to do about city’s migrants,” Letters, Aug. 27]. The last thing the military needs is an influx of migrants who don’t speak English. I propose a better solution: former President Donald Trump’s plan to end illegal immigration and secure our borders by cutting legal immigration — halving the number of green cards issued and imposing a cap of 50,000 admissions per year. And finish the border wall, of course.

I feel no moral or legal obligation to accept the countless number of undocumented immigrants that President Joe Biden’s administration has allowed into our country. I don’t believe for a second that all these people are seeking asylum for alleged abuses in their homeland.

Many have come here for the good life in the United States. They saw the open borders as a way to jump the line.

— James H. Wood, North Babylon