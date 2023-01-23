Here's a solution to our border crisis

The most effective solutions often lie in addressing issues in the early stages before they have an opportunity to metastasize into something beyond management.

Our immigration crisis is a prime example even though we are well past the early stages [“President pays first visit to southern border,” News, Jan. 9].

Secretary of State Antony Blinken should summon ambassadors from migrant countries and say to them:

“Your governments have failed to provide for the health, welfare and safety of your people. So, hundreds of thousands of them are leaving your borders and risking their lives to illegally cross our southern border. This has created a hardship for the United States. This is what you must do to help us:

“Assist in setting up large, secure, strategically located and readily accessible vetting stations in your countries, where your citizens can legally apply to enter the United States.

“Provide documentation to determine their state of health, education, employment skills, and language proficiency.

“Provide any family connections to U.S. residents so they can be welcomed to neighborhoods best suited to them.

“Please consult with your governments. If they don’t agree within a week, be prepared for sanctions, aid cuts and burdensome vacation travel taxes.”

— Ed Weinert, Melville

Parents can choose not to have children

Regarding child care issues, has anyone thought of the option of not having children if you cannot afford to raise them [“Child care problems must be resolved,” Opinion, Jan. 10]?

Without population control, housing availability is compromised, schools are overburdened, and unnecessary stress is placed on other public services. This is a big concern in low-income areas, which seem to have the greatest problem.

After all, I struggled through to raise and support my own children.

— Richard M. Frauenglass, Huntington