Bright headlights, pricey concert tickets

Glaring headlights: So, it’s not my eyes!

I had been wondering why so many people seem to drive with their bright headlights on at night [“Drivers get blinded by the light,” Letters, Dec. 15]. This not only reduces my safety but also causes great discomfort from the glare.

I had started occasionally flashing my own bright headlights, although also unsafe, at what I thought were offending drivers. I thought they would get the message and turn off their brights when another car was approaching.

After seeing so many glaring headlights, I figured it must be me — I must be getting cataracts. Now, I know what it is all about, thanks to the story and letters in Newsday [“Bright headlights a safety problem for drivers,” News, Dec. 11].

I am always thankful whenever I see an approaching car with older, yellow-tinged headlights coming.

And are drivers with LED headlights exacerbating the problem when they drive with their brights on? I can’t tell the difference anymore.

Finally, if young people are complaining, think how much worse it is for seniors.

— Jud Newborn, Plainview

High concert prices just the beginning

I, too, have experienced every issue in the article “Facing the music” [fanfare, Dec. 17] — insanely high ticket prices, ridiculous convenience fees and unruly, disrespectful concertgoers more concerned with talking, drinking and recording the concert with their cellphones.

But let’s not forget the unmentioned parking fees, which have topped $50 at some metropolitan-area venues. As with everything in life, as long as people are willing to pay for it, the high prices will continue to be charged.

Regarding artists suffering from loss of revenue during the pandemic shutdown, I’m sure they weathered the storm just fine in their multimillion-dollar mansions.

— Don Rector, Central Islip