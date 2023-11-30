College leaders' salaries, LIRR fare beaters

Is there a difference in the high income?

Newsday often does articles on the incomes of police, teachers and executives who protect us, teach us, and provide jobs for society “3 LI college leaders’ pay topped $1M in 2021,” News, Nov. 26]. However, does Newsday write articles on overpaid athletes or musicians who entertain us?

Seemingly, though, Newsday writes a story on Billy Joel nearly every other day. The multimillionaire is often praised for breaking Madison Square Garden attendance records, his home value, family life and adopting a dog. Now, Joel has been placed on a pedestal in a museum [“Joel sees his ‘Life’ in Stony Brook,” flash!, Nov. 23]. Oddly, his large income is never disparaged or discussed as too much.

Meanwhile, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) wants to lower the salaries of government employees she dislikes to $1. Perhaps Newsday would find that pay more agreeable for police, teachers and executives. But Joel’s income and that of other high-earning entertainers and athletes’ pay will not be denigrated.

— Pete Scott, Centerport

I continue to be baffled by why Newsday routinely runs reports of the high salaries of college presidents, school district superintendents, top police officers, municipal employees, etc.

Is it to make your lower-salaried readers jealous? Is it to urge the rich to give to the poor?

— George Haber, Jericho

Another way to reform fare beaters

As a railroad commuter for 43 years, I think there is a solution to fare beating “How to deal with LIRR beaters,” Letters, Nov. 27]. No reader had the obvious suggestion.

Compose a list of fare beaters to be published weekly in newspapers, the Long Island Rail Road website and other local websites.

Shaming these people, regardless of age, could be far more effective in reforming this behavior.

— Paul Bjorneby, Malverne