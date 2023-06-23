Nassau residents need Morley Park pool

Summer swimming unites our communities, offers physical and mental benefits and provides a level of health equality for those with differing physical levels and abilities. Public pools give us a place to meet and connect with neighbors during long summer days and warmer nights.

Since 1961, Christopher Morley Park in Roslyn has provided respite and relaxation with the only public pool on the North Shore but likely not this year. It needs major repairs, and there are real reasons why Nassau County should repair and maintain this valuable resource. As a swimmer in the pool, I’m well aware of this.

The pool can help attract young families to Nassau’s North Shore. A 2018 county comptroller report outlines that if we cannot “attract young families, it will negatively impact the economic viability of the region.” For many, it’s the only pool within reasonable distance to travel with young children.

A pool also helps create a sense of belonging. Nassau County is a microcosm for the nation, and we are becoming more divided. Being together supports inclusiveness and fights social isolation. Unlike houses of worship, yacht clubs and country clubs, public spaces bring together people across political, social and religious spectrums.

Many summer camps and low-income residents would lose this access. This reaches across every socioeconomic class. The joy of a cold splash is a universal benefit.

To be sure, there are complications, such as cost. Although no estimate has been provided, some of the COVID-19 relief funding and opioid settlement money could be used for repair and maintenance.

To support all its residents, especially those with limited budgets, the county should invest in this repair. Nassau is renowned for its pools — now is no time to abandon them. Pool equity is health equity for all.

— Elizabeth Cohn, Sea Cliff

Make America a role model for the world

We live in an era that I call “vengeance politics,” which seems to rule the roost. Those in power or who feel they are in power rule not by the law, fairness, concern for others, justice or equality, but by their ability to bully, raise fear, and spread rumors and innuendo, not only with the media but by word of mouth and force of personal will.

We need politicians whose policies can be positioned in the middle of the road and who can reasonably discuss issues and concerns and work to create laws that will have a positive, non-polarizing effect on society.

With diligent effort and a conscientious desire to do what’s right for America, let’s see our politicians — both Democratic and Republican — speak with each other in a civil manner. They should listen to points being made and reach rational conclusions so enforceable laws, policies and procedures benefit all Americans, regardless of race, color, creed, religion and sexual orientation.

It is time for politicians to stop the vengeance politics and get back to following the rule of law and promoting civility, justice for all, fairness, truth and compromise so America again can be a role model for the world.

— Joel Moskowitz, Plainview