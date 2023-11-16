Cybersecurity, trucks on George Washington Bridge, supporting Israel

I’m hacked off over these data breaches

Another day, and another letter in the mail concerning a data breach that may have exposed my personal data [“Hack hits Schein sales,” LI Business, Nov. 14].

This is the third time in the last two months that I’ve received such a warning. It’s time to start holding corporate executives liable for protecting their customers’ data.

Until CEOs face possible jail time or substantial monetary penalties, nothing is going to change. It’s time to show more concern about data protection.

— Bill Yovino, Rockville Centre

Let’s get trucks off the GW Bridge

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says congestion pricing is unfair for New Jersey drivers and there would be more air pollution in Fort Lee [“Settle NY-NJ congestion pricing fight,” Opinion, Nov. 13].

Every day, traffic reports note repairs on the George Washington Bridge. If something happened to that traffic, vehicles would be at a standstill at other Hudson River crossings.

We have to get trucks off the George Washington Bridge, which they damage. For decades, there has been talk about a freight rail transport tunnel from New Jersey to Brooklyn. Now is the time to start building it.

— Ron Boehning, Massapequa

Big LI rally for Israel deserved attention

On Sunday, I attended a Stand with Israel Rally in Eisenhower Park.

Approximately 3,000 people attended, including politicians and local clergy. Not one sentence or photo of this rally appeared in Newsday on Monday.

Meanwhile, a photo of a pro-Palestinian rally on the Stony Brook University campus from four days earlier was prominently displayed on page A5 [“War tension below surface on LI campuses,” News, Nov. 13].

— Ellen Spiegel, Dix Hills