Just Sayin': Yes, there are doctors in the house

I would suggest that Jan Levy Fine search for a new physician “Is the doctor ever in the house anymore?” LI Voices, April 8]. When I contact my doctor’s office on the South Shore in Suffolk County, I talk with a receptionist within minutes. She usually knows who I am after providing my birth date and name. After receiving medical test results, my doctor conveys to his nurse what I need to know, and she calls me to discuss the results. I also can correspond with my doctor directly through texting at Catholic Health Services.

If I need an appointment immediately and my primary physician is unavailable, I will be seen that day by another doctor in the practice or a nurse practitioner that day. When I exhibited physical signs of a serious illness, a script was sent to a nearby radiologist, and the next day I was informed that I had lung cancer. Steps were immediately taken to ensure that I would start my journey to a full recovery.

So, there are practices out there that will answer your needs just like “old times.” You just have to find them.

— Larry Kazemier, Bohemia

Elect officials who can get things done

I recently asked a State Senate aide why our State Legislature spent taxpayer money debating whether we should call the renamed Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge the Tappan Zee Bridge. I told him that hardly anyone has ever stopped calling it the Tappan Zee so it was a waste of time and money to consider an official change back.

We discussed other topics, and the conversation turned adversarial. I was frustrated because every solution I brought up was met with “we can’t.” If the legislature can’t do any of these things, why do we have one?

I do understand. I worked for local government for 32 years, and we were never permitted to think outside the box because we might offend someone. We often brought up cost-saving measures and were always told, “We can’t.”

If our elected officials can’t, maybe we should find candidates who can — and will.

— Valerie Romeo, Bayport

Greene undeserving of national feature

Should CBS’ “60 Minutes” have given a platform to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), someone who believes in conspiracy theories and is calling for a “national divorce”? No.

Lesley Stahl began the interview aired April 2 by repeating the derogatory names often used to describe Greene, but she didn’t mention that Greene often flings insults at anyone who disagrees with her ultra-conservative views. They showed a clip of Greene chasing Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg, then 18, and berating him about gun control.

Greene favors abortion being banned nationwide and immigration stopping for four years. She has spread antisemitic propaganda and hate against minority groups, especially transgender individuals.

In answer to its question, “Can Greene expand her conservative base?,” “60 Minutes” strengthened that chance.

— Elizabeth Aquino, Amityville