Dogs on the beach, pot dispensaries, cellphones in classrooms, and Suffolk County sales tax

For dogs, it's still no day at the beach

Despite an overall cultural change in the key role our dogs play within our families, Long Island remains fairly “un-dog” friendly by banning people with their dogs from the more than 14,000 acres of public parkland with shoreline access that the state Office of Parks manages.

Your uplifting article about the connection between Finley, a rescue service dog, matched by Paws for War with Sgt. Russell Anderson, a disabled Marine veteran, is another example of the benefits we receive just from being with our dogs [“Saved for service,” Our Towns, May 31].

In the recently concluded state legislative session, a bill introduced to allow dogs in all New York State parks, with clear restrictions as to where in these parks, did not succeed. This may have more to do with how our legislature actually passes bills rather than the intent of the bill itself [“No way to run a legislature,” Editorial, June 11].

While we are disappointed that the bill did not pass this year, our group will continue to seek real change at the legislature level. Change that benefits Anderson and other responsible pet owners, allowing them to enjoy the public parkland that we Long Islanders maintain with our tax dollars.

— Peggy Heijmen, Oyster Bay

The writer is vice president of Long Island Dog Owners Group. It works with officials to gain access to public parkland for Long Islanders with their dogs.

As a lifelong equestrian and dog owner, I moved to my neighborhood for the express reason to have access to Connetquot River State Park Preserve. There are many good reasons why dogs are not allowed in many state parks.

The Connetquot River ecosystem is vital to the welfare of the Great South Bay and is one of the best fly fishing sites in America. It also is home to several endangered plants and birds.

Historically, access has always been limited to hiking, fishing and equestrians. Horses are wonderful partners but may be frightened easily, putting their riders and pedestrians in danger. Years ago, a friend was riding her normally placid horse when an errant dog got loose and ran up behind them. My friend was thrown, broke her neck and was paralyzed for the rest of her short life. Unless dogs are accustomed to horses, they can be aggressive or, at the least, bark loudly.

There are places where dogs can be appropriate, but a statewide permission would be wrong. Why would they be banned in the Catskills and Adirondacks but not at a preserve on Long Island?

— Jerry Trapani, North Great River

The Long Island Regional State Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation Commission has consistently denied mountain bike and BMX park proposals, but dog owners sought rights for their pets that cyclists don’t have?

New York State spends millions of dollars on master plans, which they did for Sunken Meadow and Caumsett state parks. They had public meetings, and the public requested mountain bike and BMX infrastructure, which made it into the plans. Yet when the local mountain bikers tried to implement the plans, the response was not positive.

When a mountain bike club proposes a trail or pump track facility, it costs the taxpayers nothing because members build it and maintain it. Long Island Parks departments pay plenty to create dog parks, yet no money is spent on bike parks?

— Michael Vitti, Glen Head

The writer is president of Concerned Long Island Mountain Bicyclists (CLIMB), which educates its community on responsible trail use.

Pot dispensaries deserve fair play

Now that it is legal for those of age to possess and smoke pot, can we start acting like it?

A nice place to start would be to stop saying that pot dispensaries need to be in an industrial park instead of being treated like any other business “Smoky path to rec sales,” News, June 20].

In my village, for example, next door to the high school is a 7-Eleven, which is next door to a day care center. You’ll soon find a liquor store and a Stop & Shop. In the other direction, there’s a deli and soon another liquor store.

Why is this not an issue? Because alcohol and tobacco products are sold to adults, not minors. Why isn’t the same thought applied to pot dispensaries?

What makes the nonsmoking community think that a dispensary owner would jeopardize one’s business by selling to minors when it’s illegal? It makes no sense, especially when an ID is needed to make a purchase.

— Chris Carman, Amityville

Without electronics, I could see benefits

I taught graduates and undergraduates at Adelphi University for about 20 years. It reached a point where my classes became “electronics-free” zones [“No cellphones in classrooms,” Editorial, June 22].

The students were not allowed to have cellphones out at all, and they could not use their laptops in class unless the student had a disability. This was all discussed in the first class and was on my syllabi.

It was hard at first for the students to adjust, and I recognized that. Soon, the classroom was electronics-free and I could again see my students’ faces.

They paid attention and participated more.

— Edward Marlatt, Mattituck

Sales tax delayed for wrong reasons

I commend the Republican majority in the Suffolk County Legislature for postponing the vote on raising the sales tax although it appears to have been done for the wrong reasons and therefore must not only be delayed but killed “Sewer tax hike shelved,” News, June 22].

The legislature was concerned that the bill did not allocate enough dollars to sewer expansion relative to septic system upgrades when, in fact, a portion of our taxes are already used for these purposes.

If the building industry wants to extend sewers to allow increased development and if homeowners believe that the complicated advanced septic systems are necessary, then they should both pay the cost.

Long Island is already one of the most highly taxed areas in the nation, and any further increase will only drive more people to lower-tax states.

— Peter Akras, Wading River