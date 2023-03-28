Fresh Trump rhetoric creates new outrage

I was disgusted, alarmed and frightened to read about former President Donald Trump’s warnings and threats to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg [“Trump issues a warning,” News, March 25].

Trump believes the law does not pertain to him and that anyone who tries to stop him deserves his unmitigated wrath and that of his supporters. Trump’s Republican enablers, including House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, should be ashamed of their inaction about Trump’s comments. Wasn’t the Jan. 6 Capitol riot enough for them?

— Sandy Cohen, Hauppauge

Will we hear from Republican leadership about former President Donald Trump’s latest threat to unleash “death & destruction” if he is indicted? How about the evangelicals who support him despite his moral bankruptcy?

After Jan. 6, is there any room for doubt about what he is calling for? And as legal pressure on him increases, do we doubt that his calls for violence will not spread to Georgia, Washington and Florida? It’s time for his allies, supporters and, most important, donors to stop this call to arms.

— Chris Marzuk, Greenlawn

I loathe former President Donald Trump for his myriad offenses. Nevertheless, it is hard to believe that if the hush money payment to Stormy Daniels involved instead an obscure legislator, an indictment would have been sought.

Moreover, mentioning this matter in the same editorial as Trump’s transgressions from Election Day 2020 through the Jan. 6 riot represents an error in the degree of harm to this republic [“Apply the law fairly to Trump,” Opinion, March 23].

— Eric Jurist, Wantagh

Former President Donald Trump compared Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office to the Gestapo. It’s ironic that Trump implored the Justice Department to go after non-criminal rivals, vowing to “defeat our enemies at home,” when he urged his followers to “take back our country” with strength and when he gave voice to neo-Nazis who had long been relatively silent.

— Josh H. Kardisch, East Meadow