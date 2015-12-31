Just Sayin’: Drug marketing practices costly

At a recent doctor’s appointment, as I sat in the waiting room, a representative of a pharmaceutical company came in. The representative walked over to the receptionist, and they spoke for few minutes. The representative left a bunch of medication samples. About 20 minutes later, another pharmaceutical representative came into the waiting room and repeated the scenario.

All of these personal visits by pharmaceutical representatives has added cost to the price of medication. I looked for the spending associated with advertising and marketing, and I found that some companies spend twice as much on those items as they do for research and development.

Something is not quite right. There must be a less costly way for pharmaceutical companies to market their products.

Tony Mignone

Massapequa Park