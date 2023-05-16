Alcohol detectors, DWI, Trump, and racehorses

Alcohol detector could lessen DWIs

Where has our common sense gone? Why isn’t each and every life protected from the perils of drunken drivers? The number of DWIs in this country is horrendous, yet little has been done over the years to effectively curb the problem [“2 boys die in wrong-way DWI crash,” News, May 5].

Headlines such as these have become commonplace. Why is this problem allowed to continue? Haven’t we heard enough of “our thoughts and prayers are with the family”? We have the technology and know-how to install devices that would prevent a driver from starting a car if alcohol is detected on the person’s breath. Let’s have a required fixture in all vehicles and put an end to these senseless tragedies.

Yes, some will complain that it’s an inconvenience — “Why should I have to do this if I don’t drink?” Most of us got used to seat-belt requirements. Surely, we can get used to taking two seconds to breathe into an apparatus to ensure the safety of ourselves and those around us.

Let’s be proactive, not reactive. Let’s finally use common sense and ensure everyone’s safety. Isn’t one life worth this step? Isn’t everyone’s?

— Margie Haug, Huntington

Here we go again. More innocent people killed by a drunk person, this time driving the wrong way.

Our legislators and prosecutors are failing us. If history repeats, the suspect will plead guilty to get a lighter sentence.

How about charging DWIs that result in the death of a bystander or other innocent party with a harsher penalty than the usual? Something punishable by 15 to 25 years to life in prison.

That will keep the killer off the roads, but it certainly will not relieve the pain experienced by the hundreds of people who knew and loved these boys and all of the other victims of callous intoxicated drivers.

— Chris Marzuk, Greenlawn

The writer is a former assistant district attorney in Manhattan.

CNN town hall with Trump critiqued

What a travesty of justice, a mockery of truth, an offense to righteousness and a blow to freedom of speech the town hall with former President Donald Trump was [“Town hall criticism,” News, May 14].

How and why did CNN consent to give this man a nationwide MAGA rally? It was likely difficult for most rational Americans to stay tuned to this 70-minutes-long spewing of inaccuracies and lies, by a ranting, self-righteous individual — delivered with an air of arrogance.

— Joseph DiGennaro, Bayville

I think CNN giving former President Donald Trump air time was a good thing.

It allowed us to see him reiterate the lies that he’s been saying for years. It showed us that Trump has not changed. He’s the same person he’s always been.

The base will stay as his base, and apparently nothing is ever going to change their minds.

It’s the independents and Democrats voting who will make the difference whether he wins in 2024. Certainly, he didn’t do well in that interview, spewing lies that already had been proven false.

CNN should be commended for giving him a town hall and exposing him for what he is.

— Joe Rella, Farmingdale

For those who criticize CNN’s decision to hold a town hall with former President Donald Trump, I have a suggestion: CNN should replay the event and pause after each of the former president’s answers to provide a fact check since about 99% of the nation did not view the event.

— Eric Swenson, Oyster Bay

All racehorses don’t retire to restful lives

While some racehorses are fortunate enough to live enjoyable lives as indicated by the reader who owns thoroughbred horses, many endure unnecessary pain and suffering throughout their careers [“Horses mistreated? Not the way I see it,” Letters, April 26].

I believe the greater public knows little about the life of a racehorse. The unregulated practice of racing a champion often results in the horse being forced to perform even though it has injuries and should not be on the track. Drugs are often administered to horses to mask pain.

The reader indicated that all racehorses get to retire and live happy lives at permanent aftercare homes.

The truth is that many racehorses are owned by corporations that have little regard for what happens to them when they are retired.

Racehorses who are no longer winning races and no longer moneymakers are often put up for auction to be sold for slaughter.

So retirement for many racehorses nationwide is not living a life of rest and relaxation. Instead “retirement” can also be the slaughterhouse.

— Carol Krupinski, Plainview