Blood donor, election responses, Pride displays

Views vary after election responses

Two letters characterized Rep. Lee Zeldin’s vote of objection as a vote to overturn the 2020 presidential election results [“A postmortem of 2022 election,” Letters, Nov. 20]. Wonder where they got that from?

One writer said that Zeldin voted to overturn a lawful and fair election. The other wrote that Zeldin’s objection betrayed his military and congressional oaths. Sound like a cult?

It is completely lawful to raise objections to certify. This usually delays the vote to allow for debate. Ultimately, a vote is taken whether to accept or reject. This is not unprecedented. It happened in 2001, 2005 and 2017 when a Republican won.

The 2020 election was unlike any in recent history. Rules and procedures were put in place because of the pandemic, so naturally there could be more skepticism.

An objection doesn’t make a person an anti-democracy, election-denying conspiracy theorist, or a Kool-Aid-drinking Fox News puppet. But the characterization that these writers use sounds like they’re the cult-like media followers.

— Andrew Ross, Kings Park

New York State has 26 congressional districts. For the 118th Congress, 11 will have Republican representatives. In the House of Representatives Republican caucus, the extreme MAGA members will hold undue sway because of the small majority that the Republicans hold. This will make approving any necessary bills or getting anything substantial accomplished difficult, if not impossible.

Will the Republican representatives from New York have the courage to use their votes to get something done for their constituents, their state and their country, or will they vote with the Republican caucus to further splinter our country with endless investigations and partisan wrangling?

— Robert Slifkin, Huntington Bay

After reading readers’ post-election reflections, it is time to formally thank Gov. Kathy Hochul for her help in having the Republicans take back the House of Representatives and weaken the Democrats’ vise grip in Albany.

Her lack of campaigning, especially on Long Island, elevated hubris, and Rep. Lee Zeldin’s competitiveness and messaging should not be overlooked.

— Glenn Tyranski, Huntington

I had to reread a letter to make sure I was reading it correctly [“Why we cast our ballots this way,” Opinion, Nov. 20]. Did the reader actually write, “I cannot believe so many Long Islanders would let their hatred of former President Donald Trump cause them to vote for the Democratic Party”?

In what world do people support politicians they despise? This is why we have elections. If you’re not happy, you vote them out of office.

The reader also blames Democrats for inflation, gas prices, crime and the stock market. First, most of these are global problems caused by a worldwide pandemic. Second, I would submit that regardless of who was in office, we’d still be struggling with the same issues.

— Mark Snider, Massapequa

Love can come in many forms

A reader wrote about being “fair” to those opposing Pride displays [“Be fair to those who oppose Pride items,” Letters, Nov. 28]. This is exactly the kind of misguided thinking that keeps us divided. The simple act of putting out Pride-themed materials does not automatically equate to “recruiting.”

It is that dangerous thought process that turns people against one another, and it’s over nothing more than a simple acknowledgment that love comes in many forms. This ridiculous narrative needs to change.

— Tom Sena, Merrick

The writer is faculty adviser of the Lynbrook High School Gay-Straight Alliance Club.

A reader asked, “Is it too much to ask that news outlets such as Newsday do not print opinions that unfairly demonize a group of people who oppose exposing children to Pride displays without evidence that their words or actions were directly responsible for violence?” The answer is: “Yes, it is too much to ask.” That’s akin to censorship.

— Robert Emproto, Huntington

Senior blood donor an inspiration to all

Thank you, Sue Cox-Pyatt, for your near-lifelong dedication to blood donations [“Her blood may have saved hundreds,” act2, Nov. 27]. After a sledding accident almost 50 years ago, I received blood. My daughter, Kelly Hartman, was a blood recipient many times during her short life due to major health issues. I offer my gratitude to all those whose selfless blood donations extended my daughter’s life.

When I could donate, I never looked back and donate often. I do this in memory of my daughter and to help others in need. However, I will never reach 73-year-old Nevada resident Cox-Pyatt’s generous 28 gallons. Hopefully, the article that explained how many lives she potentially has saved will guide others toward becoming blood donors.

— Joan Lazaunik, Great Neck