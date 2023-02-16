Electrification and congressional perks

Electrification won’t lower energy bills

Food & Water Watch representatives understandably advocate for climate response in their op-ed “A solution to crippling energy bills” [Opinion, Feb. 6], but I fear they mislead the public by asserting electrification will lower energy bills.

While those of us in the energy utility business have been improperly described as “gas guys,’’ we are the ones who have invested in new technologies, while assuring reliability and affordability for consumers.

Conservation and efficiency have been matched with renewables investment. It is important to note that it will not serve New York State’s aggressive and impressive efforts to transition off carbon fuels if we mislead the public about cost or security.

We must move to address climate, and we are, but we must do so with integrity, intelligence, technology and engineering. Passion and advocacy may move the ball, but if we are to succeed, we must bring the public with us.

To eliminate natural gas prematurely, before affordable alternatives are available, puts the system at risk. Those of us who are accountable for caring for the needs of consumers are not clinging to historic sources of energy but are ensuring we get to the new carbon-free world responsibly and together.

— Robert B. Catell, Garden City

The writer is chairman of the Advanced Energy Research and Technology Center at Stony Brook University.

Congress should cut its own benefits

A suggestion for those in Congress who want to cut the so-called entitlement programs [“President touts results, calls for unity,” News, Feb. 8]. They should take a look at their own salaries and health care programs available for members of Congress.

Maybe they should start to reduce government expenses by cleaning their own house, reducing their benefits.

How many of them are willing to forego congressional perks to reduce the federal budget and misnamed entitlement programs?

— Fern Summer, North Bellmore