EPA in Donald Trump's crosshairs

Environmentalists are right to be concerned about the goings-on in Washington and what it means for all Americans [“Senate confirms EPA foe Scott Pruitt to lead agency,” News, Feb. 18].

It’s not just about Pruitt and his antipathy toward all things environmental. Last Dec. 1, the House of Representatives Committee on Science, Space, and Technology, which has oversight of the Environmental Protection Agency, retweeted a Breitbart News article titled “Global Temperatures Plunge. Icy Silence from Climate Alarmists,” a fiction unsupported by any facts. And, some Republicans in Congress are pushing legislation to eliminate the EPA.

This is not just about differing views on climate change, as pre-eminent as that issue is right now. There has been increasing recognition of the strong connection between environmental concerns and our personal health and well-being. At a time when Long Islanders see water-quality issues in the headlines regularly, Suffolk’s air quality continues to be the worst in New York State, and toxins in children’s products sound alarms.

We need a strong and vibrant EPA that is capable of resisting the rhetoric, from the right and from the left, to provide leadership that protects human health and the environment.

Robert K. Sweeney, Lindenhurst

Editor’s note: The writer is a former member of the New York State Assembly, and was chairman of the Assembly Environmental Conservation Committee from 2007 through 2014.