EV charging stations, Clarence Thomas, Abe Fortas

Get more charging stations before EVs

With the current shortage of charging stations for electric vehicles across the country, add to that the chaos at Chicago charging stations due to the recent cold weather [“Getting a charge: What it’s like for EV owners,” News, Jan. 14].

President Joe Biden’s goal is to have 50% of all new vehicle sales by 2030 be electric. Shouldn’t this give us reason to pause and not put the cart before the horse?

— Mark McEntee, Malverne

Great, we made some progress against global warming this past year. But wasn’t it negated by increased harmful emissions from the monster SUVs purchased by the American public, whose young children will be our future?

Anyone denying climate change and the destruction being caused by it today is in self-denial.

Hearing former President Donald Trump say that if he is reelected, it’s “drill, baby, drill” is like viewing the signing of death certificates for our families and nation.

— Eugene Reynolds, Ridge

Clarence Thomas? He’s no Abe Fortas

What a difference 54 years make.

In the Jan. 9, 1970 Newsday Classic Edition that was distributed Sunday with home delivery, a recap of the prior year’s “Not-So-Friendly Losers” included one Louis Wolfson, a convicted financier.

Under Wolfson’s photo, at the end, it noted: “Supreme Court Justice Abe Fortas had quit the Supreme Court when it was learned he was paid by the Wolfson Foundation for legal advice.”

Fast-forward five decades, when it was reported that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas accepted luxury trips and other gifts from Republican megadonor Harlan Crow since 2004 and failed to report them.

Thomas is still a Supreme Court justice. It’s taken our highest court this long to even address a semblance of a code of ethics?

— John Wolf, Levittown