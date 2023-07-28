Just Sayin': Donate to fight cancer, not to campaigns

Fight cancer instead of aiding campaigns?

In 2020, there were 157 million people who filed federal income taxes. On the front page of the federal income tax Form 1040, there is a section titled, “Presidential Election Campaign.” It states, “Check here if you, or your spouse if filing jointly, want $3 to go to this fund. Checking a box below will not change your tax or refund.”

In 1976, some 27% of taxpayers checked the box but in 2020, only 3.3% checked it. A downward trend indeed. And who can blame folks.

Instead of a box to contribute to a presidential campaign, I suggest we are offered a chance to contribute to cure cancer. If every taxpayer contributed $3, based on 157 million taxpayers, that would generate $471 million. That section could also include additional boxes with larger denominations. I realize not everyone would contribute, but many people would since so many have been touched by cancer or know someone who has.

Each year, Form 1040 could be changed to allow taxpayers to contribute to fight heart, pulmonary and kidney diseases, etc. Or any worthwhile cause.

— John Appelt, Garden City

Subtenants have little to help them in court

Subtenants: This is the label that you get when you rent from a tenant who pays a landlord to live somewhere. This could be an apartment, boardinghouse, room, etc.

Whether you pay to maintain the upkeep of the property or pay the utilities, or not, you have no legal standing if the tenant defaults and is taken to court by the landlord/property owner. In that event, you will be shipped out unless you make a deal with the landlord/property owner to remain a subtenant.

Few know this except maybe lawyers, whom you’d need to fight an eviction notice. Subtenants should be aware of this.

I think the laws should be changed to give subtenants some legal standing.

— Rochelle Davidson, Brentwood

Pay $2.50 for oat milk in our coffee? Really?

I was shocked recently when buying two cups of cappuccino for my husband and me at our location of a major franchise coffee store in Lynbrook. My tab included an extra $2.50 for requesting oat milk.

“Ridiculous” and “outrageous” are the two words that come to my mind. I pay nearly that much for a 32-ounce box at a local grocery warehouse.

When will all this stop? People with dairy allergies should not have to put up with this. Nor should people supporting animal rights.

Another major coffee franchise store is similarly at fault, as are some of the other coffee shops following the industry lead.

I call for better rights for coffee drinkers.

— Jean Di Leonardo, Malverne