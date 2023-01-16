Gas stoves and car thefts

Don’t even think of banning gas stoves

A ban of gas stoves is ridiculous [“Agency to consider ban of gas stoves,” LI Business, Jan. 10]. In every major storm or hurricane or outage, we could cook, keep warm and stay clean.

I know I speak for many tenants and homeowners when I say that with gas, we have a reserve of hot water in our hot water heaters and can cook food, which would be impossible with halted electric heating and stoves. We can bathe using heated water from our stove.

Is this not still a free country? I will take gas any day — or night. Yes, if you leave unlit jets on for more than a few minutes it can become dangerous, but careful people likely wouldn’t do that.

There are far more troubling causes to take on. Leave those of us who want to use gas alone!

— Judith A. Senning, Elmont

This could prevent theft of some cars

I have a solution to help prevent some vehicles from being stolen from self-serve gas stations while they are left running or with keys inside [“Police: SUV stolen at Westbury gas station,” News, Jan. 10].

When a police officer responds to such a call, the officer files a stolen-car report. I suggest that the officer also file a form to the Department of Motor Vehicles requesting an immediate six-month suspension of driving privileges. Harsh, yes?

Also, if an officer finds an unattended car left running or with the car key or car fob inside the car at, say, a convenience store or restaurant, same consequences. Especially if a young child is inside a parked car without an adult. Or a dog is left inside with the windows shut during summer.

This might require action by state legislators to put some teeth into the unattended vehicle statute. It would have more impact than a monetary fine or points on a license.

— Rick Hannsgen, West Islip

The writer is a retired lieutenant in the Nassau County Police Department Bureau of Special Operations.