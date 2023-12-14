Feb. 13 election in 3rd Congressional District will be special indeed

I’m hoping that we, the underrepresented constituents of the 3rd Congressional District, see the biggest turnout of voters ever when the special election takes place to replace former Rep. George Santos [“Special election set for Feb. 13,” News, Dec. 6].

My hope is that every voter takes the time to cast a ballot and participate in deciding who represents our district.

We finally have the opportunity to make this change. Let’s all step up.

— Joan Lazaunik, Great Neck

George Santos reminds us of a valuable lesson. The Latin phrase “caveat emptor” translates to “let the buyer beware” — a warning that we should inspect goods before purchase.

Recent events should encourage us to approach the electoral process with a similar mindset, recognizing that the choices we make at the ballot box have far-reaching consequences.

The George Santos debacle that played out over the past 12 months is a stark reminder of the need for a more discerning electorate.

We should not be swayed solely by opinion polls, political parties or campaign promises. Instead, we should strive to be a more informed and engaged electorate while holding our elected officials to the highest standards.

The power to elect lies firmly in the hands of the electorate as we are responsible for the individuals we entrust with the vital task of representing our interests.

— Will Flower, Bayville

The hypocrisy of Republicans is again on display for all to see. Full disclosure: I am a registered Republican and a constituent of the congressman who was recently expelled.

The sanctimonious comments made by some of the 105 Republicans who voted for that guy’s expulsion are disgusting.

The leaders of the Nassau County Republican Party had vetted him and found him qualified to represent us.

It’s time for the people in CD3 who’ve been without representation to pay careful attention to the choice we make in the upcoming special election.

— Paul Murphy, Farmingdale